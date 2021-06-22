Gerard Gallant confronts win-now challenge as Rangers coach

After a first-round playoff exit in 2019 and some struggles the next season, Gallant was fired. It was even less time than his three seasons with the Panthers and one full season and parts of two others with the Blue Jackets.

"I still have a hard time going back and looking at it and saying, 'Why did I get fired?'" Gallant said of Florida and Vegas, in particular. "I think I did a great job in both of those organizations. Things happen. It's out of my hands."

Gallant wants New York to be "the hardest working team in the league." That philosophy and Gallant's experience undoubtedly was a selling point to Drury when choosing a successor for first-time NHL coach David Quinn.

"I was looking to find a coach who had a proven track record and success at several levels," Drury said. "'Turk' checked all these boxes."

Owner James Dolan didn't fire president John Davidson and GM Jeff Gorton and Drury didn't send Quinn packing to keep the Rangers rebuild on a gradual track. Gallant will be expected to deliver.

"My goal and our hope is that we're a playoff team next year," Drury said. "It is a mandate? I don't believe so. But I want everyone to come back and know that that's where we want to be and with the talent on this team where we should be."