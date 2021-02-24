Germán apologizes after serving domestic violence suspension

"He has done enough to earn the opportunity to be here and to compete and to be a part of this team," Boone said. "Now, the proof is in the daily life that he leads. And we're certainly going to do all we can to support him and help him to become the best version of himself possible."

Germán thanked Boone, general manager Brian Cashman and pitching coach Matt Blake for visiting him in Jupiter, Florida.

"They have always sincerely tried to help me. When I was going through my worst moment, they were there," Germán said. "We had a great conversation. And for that I will be eternally grateful to them. I need to show them through my actions how committed I am to re-establishing myself as a contributor to this team."

Germán underwent mandatory counseling, which he said was beneficial.

He also addressed his social media account. He wrote last week in Spanish: "Everything is over" then deleted his posts and wrote: "I'm ready." He said he was trying to convey the suspension period was behind him and was trying to dedicate it as a thank you to his partner, with whom he remains together.