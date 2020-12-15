Giannis Antetokounmpo agrees to extension with Bucks

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo has agreed to a supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks that takes the two-time reigning MVP off next summer's free-agent market.

"I'm blessed to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years," Antetokounmpo posted Tuesday on his social media platforms. The Bucks announced later in the day that Antetokounmpo had signed an extension without announcing the terms or length.

The 26-year-old Antetokounmpo had until Monday to sign the Bucks' supermax extension offer. If he turned it down, Antetokounmpo could have become a free agent after the upcoming season.

The Athletic and Stadium reported that he agreed to a five-year extension worth $228 million that includes an opt-out clause in 2025.

"This is my home, this is my city," Antetokounmpo said in his post on social media. "I'm blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let's make these years count. The show goes on, let's get it."

Bucks co-owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan said in a statement that "Giannis is a once in a generation player and we are beyond excited for him to remain with the Bucks."