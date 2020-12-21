Giants gamble against explosive Browns and come up a loser

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The way the Cleveland Browns had been scoring, coach Joe Judge felt the New York Giants were going to need points to beat Baker Mayfield and company.

So they gambled despite using a backup quarterback and play caller and came up short in a 20-6 loss to the red-hot Browns on Sunday night.

It not only cost them a game and a chance to go back into first place in the weak NFC East, the Giants (5-9) need help to make the playoff for the first time since 2016 with two games left in the regular season.

"That's the way you've got to go and play it sometimes," Judge said after the Giants stayed a game behind first-place Washington (6-8). "All right. But we've got to go ahead and make the decision to be aggressive. Obviously, their team scored a lot of points throughout the year. It's an explosive offense and they've done a very good job of moving it. They've been on a hot streak lately. We knew coming in what kind of team they were, and we had to call a game a certain way."

The Giants got into the red zone on their first three possessions with Colt McCoy starting at quarterback instead of the injured Daniel Jones and former Browns coach Freddie Kitchens calling plays on offensive with coordinator Jason Garrett sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19.