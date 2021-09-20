Giants' Golladay said he was yelling at Garrett, not Jones

Golladay missed the majority of training camp with a hamstring issue. It limited the amount of time he had to work with Jones and he is a little behind. He has had seven catches for 102 yards in two games.

"I did no training camp, it's going to be rough first time in this offense," Golladay said. "Everything will start clicking."

Coach Joe Judge downplayed the incident on Monday,

"There was no him versus Daniel or anything of that nature," he said. "This is a guy that in the heat of the moment, you speak very passionately. You kind of speak with some emotion. I speak with emotion on the sideline. There was no blowup or anything that has to be made of it. I understand sometimes the perceptions will be what they are, but like I said the other day, there's no issue there."

NOTES: Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram ran well in practice and looks ready to play Sunday against Atlanta. He missed the first two games with a calf injury. ... Starting LG Shane Lemieux is talking to doctors about possible knee surgery. He was hurt early in training camp. He played briefly in the opener and was inactive against Washington. Judge said nothing is planned. ... Nick Gates, who moved from center to guard to replace Lemieux against Washington, remains in a Virginia hospital following surgery for a broken left leg. He will not play again this year, Judge said ... OT Matt Peart is taking some reps at guard. He has been backing up Nate Solder at right tackle.

