Giants halfback Saquon Barkley has ACL injury to right knee

"Saquon is a tremendous player and we have even more respect for him as a person," Judge said. "I personally hated (this) for as hard as he has worked and as much of an impact he has on this team."

Barkley had 19 carries for 34 yards this season, including four for 28 yards on Sunday. He was limited to 6 yards on 15 carries against the Steelers in the season opener, when he had no blocking support. The former Penn State star also was criticized by former Giants running back Tiki Barber for his pass-blocking skills.

Judge said the Giants focus this week is getting ready to play the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Judge said a lot of NFL players have had ACL injuries and come back the next year to play well, with Adrian Peterson, now of the Lions, a prime example.

"This is a young guy who is very physically gifted," Judge said. "There are good doctors out there and he is going to get the very best medical treatment."

Barkley had his best season as a rookie. He carried 261 times for 1,307 yards and caught 91 passes for another 721. He scored 15 touchdowns, including 11 on the ground.