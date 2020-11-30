Giants in playoff hunt, riding longest win streak since '16

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — If the New York Giants are to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, they have to start beating teams with winning records.

The Giants (4-7) got back in the hunt for the title in the weak NFC East by beating Cincinnati 19-17 for their third straight win. While that might indicate a team is starting to peak, the level of competition has not been the best. The run has been against Washington, Philadelphia and the Bengals. All have losing records, and New York beat Washington twice.

The schedule gets tougher in the final five weeks. The next four games are against the NFC West-leading Seahawks in Seattle; Kyler Murray and the Cardinals (6-5); Cleveland (8-3) and Baltimore (6-4). Dallas (3-8) is the final game, but the Cowboys have owned the Giants in recent years.

Not only do the Giants need to win, they probably have to do some of it without quarterback Daniel Jones. He injured his right hamstring Sunday, and few players come right back from that type of injury.

Rookie coach Joe Judge said an MRI on Monday raised questions instead of providing answers. Expect veteran Colt McCoy to start in Seattle and don't be surprised if the Giants sign a veteran to back him up.