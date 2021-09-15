Giants' Jones looks to extend unbeaten streak vs. Washington

The trust is there between Jones and second-year coach Joe Judge, who inherited the 2019 No. 6 overall draft pick when he got the job. Jones fumbled for the 30th time in New York's Week 1 loss to Denver, but also threw for 267 yards and a touchdown.

"Daniel prepares extremely well," Judge said. "Daniel goes out there and practices hard every day. He goes out there and we have confidence in him because of the way he prepares on a weekly basis, doing everything it takes to be ready for the game."

Washington has that kind of confidence in Heinicke, despite most teammates not knowing who he was a year ago. Heinicke was signed as the "quarantine quarterback" after the Broncos fiasco that forced them to start a receiver because of virus protocols. But the way the former Old Dominion star played and ran with reckless abandon late last season and in the playoffs made him into a fan favorite and a player other guys rally around.

"I'm excited to be out there, it's been a dream of mine and I want to go out there and play some good football and win games," Heinicke said. "Maybe that's it. I just try and go out there and give the guys some energy and hopefully go get a win."

SAQUON AGAIN