Giants' Jones regrets taking mask off in bar

A bigger problem for Jones and the Giants (1-6) might be the status of their offensive line.

Left guard Will Hernandez, who has started every game since being draft in 2018, was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list on Thursday after testing positive for the virus.

Hernandez is in isolation and it is unlikely he will play Monday. The Giants also told eight players and two coaches who were close contact to the player to remain home and participate in meetings remotely.

The group included three other starting offensive linemen: tackles Andrew Thomas and Cam Fleming and center Nick Gates. Center Spencer Pulley and rookie guard Shane Lemieux, both backups, also missed practice.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler was the only lineman to practice. He was joined at practice by tackles Matt Peart and Jackson Barton and practice squad tackle Kyle Murphy.

Judge was hopeful the players who were in close contract with Hernandez will be able to play Monday against one of the NFL's top defenses.

Jones said the offense has to adjust anytime someone misses a game, but he expects someone to step up if called upon.