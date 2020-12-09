Giants' Jones says hamstring feels better, but mum on game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — While saying his injured right hamstring was feeling better, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones scrambled when asked whether he would be able to play this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals.

Giants coach Joe Judge said earlier Wednesday he was optimistic Jones would be able to return after missing last weekend's game in Seattle. The rookie coach tempered his comments, saying Jones has to show he can protect himself before he will be allowed to play Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Jones practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the Giants (5-7) held a walk-through workout to start preparations for the Cardinals (6-6). The second-year player said he has tested his hamstring in some drills with trainers, and his job for the rest of the week is doing everything he can to get ready.

Veteran backup Colt McCoy, who played in the win over Seattle, would get the start again if Jones is not ready.

The game has playoff implications for both New York and Arizona. The Giants have won four in a row and are currently in first place in the NFC based on a tiebreaker with Washington (5-7). The Cardinals have lost three straight and four of five and are just outside a playoff spot.