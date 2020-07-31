Giants' Judge: Sacrifices needed to have NFL season

"There are some sacrifices we have to make," Judge continued. "Everybody's made sacrifices to get to this level. If the biggest thing we have to do for half the year is wear masks around each other, distance a little bit, and when we go home, be home — I think that's a pretty fair trade off to be able to be part of the National Football League."

Players are currently quarantined in hotels while awaiting the results of repeated COVID-19 testing. They won't be allowed into the team facility until passing those tests.

Obviously a problem for the NFL would be a spike in cases, what baseball is going through, particularly with the Miami Marlins. They have missed a week of play in a 60-game season. An outbreak could endanger any season in any sport. The NFL has rules that require players to stay away from large crowds and to wear face masks.

Since being hired to succeed the fired Pat Shurmur in January, Judge has not had the chance to physically stand in front of his team and address it. He has spoken to some players and held virtual team meetings with the entire group to tell them what he expects. It certainly isn't another 4-12 season for a franchise that has been to the playoffs once since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012.