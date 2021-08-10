Giants LG Lemieux practices two weeks after hurting knee

Lemieux recalled he was just angry.

"I didn't feel sorry for myself at all," the Oregon product said. "It's not like that. I was worried about, crap, I didn't get my other one-on-one rep, or crap, I didn't get in the last team period. In my mind I was thinking I'm missing valuable opportunities to get better at this practice. That's all that was going through my head."

The Giants offensive line is a little unsettled. Andrew Thomas, a first-round pick a year ago, is the starting left tackle and Nick Gates returns at center. The right side is open. A now-healthy Hernandez has been moved to the right guard spot. The right tackle spot seemingly will be either second-year pro Matt Peart, a third-round pick in 2020, or veteran Nate Solder, who sat out last season because of family concerns about the pandemic.

Solder left the field Tuesday after a team drill with an injury to his right arm. He did not take another snap, watching the rest of practice. While the team did not have an update, if the injury was serious he would not have stayed on the field.

Lemieux was just happy to be back.

"I like to practice. I like to practice. I like to work," he said. "I want to get better every single day, and I'm just taking it a day at a time."