Giants offensive line back at work after COVID-19 concerns

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants' offensive line is back at work after six members spent a day a home because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Starting tackles Andrew Thomas and Cam Fleming, center Nick Gates and backup linemen Shane Lemieux and Spencer Pulley practiced Friday after being told to stay away from the team because they had had close contract with starting guard Will Hernandez.

The Giants learned late Wednesday night that Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19. He immediately went into isolation and was placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday. He will not play Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium.

Under NFL protocols, anyone who had close contact with Hernandez could not enter the team facility until they tested negative for COVID-19. Gates said the two practiced Tuesday and ate lunch together. The players were off Wednesday.

"Obviously, we were relieved that there were no more positive tests at this moment and that our guys are back in the building working," coach Joe Judge said Friday. "We just need to put the emphasis on we have to continue to be very cautious, and we have to be proactive in the steps we take."