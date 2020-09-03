Giants owner hopeful, stands with players on concerns

Mara was optimistic and frank in discussing coach Joe Judge, general manager Dave Gettleman, arrested cornerback DeAndre Baker, and the desire to see the struggling franchise play meaningful games in December for a change.

Mara does not think fans will be able to attend games at MetLife Stadium this season because of New Jersey restrictions regarding coronavirus. He acknowledged some NFL teams will have a competitive advantage because their home states will allow fans to attend games, adding that's something teams will have to accept in this strange season.

"If we get to a point where the state believes that we can do this safely, then we'll consider letting fans in the building," he said. "But I'm not sure that we're at that point right now."

The 65-year-old Mara said he had doubts this spring there would be a season because of the outbreak of the virus. He is now optimistic it will be played because the NFL protocols dealing with the virus have been effective. Hiccups might happen, he added.

He also shot down any thought the Mara family was planning to sell the interest it has had in the team since 1925.

"We're in this for the long haul," said Mara, who co-owns the team with the Tisch family.