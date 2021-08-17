Giants owner John Mara say everyone is on the hot seat

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants owner John Mara is sick of losing and expects it to change.

Giving his annual preseason state of the team talk on Tuesday, Mara said the team made progress in Joe Judge's first season and it looks better — at least on paper — heading into 2021. Now it needs to prove it by winning.

The Giants have not had a winning season since 2016, when they went 11-5. It's the only time they made the postseason since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012. Over the past four seasons they have won 18 games, including a 6-10 mark last season.

"We're all on the hot seat, with our fans in particular," Mara said when asked if general manager Dave Gettleman was facing a must-win season after winning 15 games in his three seasons. "We've given them too many losing seasons. It's time for us to start winning."

Gettleman and Mara see a better team in training camp, but the end product needs to be there.

Gettleman believes the Giants are a legitimate playoff contender.