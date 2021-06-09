Giants RB Barkley has no fear returning from torn ACL

Saquon Barkley isn't spending a lot of time worrying whether he will return from a major knee injury and be the same running back who gave defensive coordinators headaches preparing for the New York Giants.

His status is uncertain with the start of the NFL season three months away.

All the 24-year-old Barkley can do is show up at the Giants' headquarters in the Meadowlands and put in the work to get his right knee healthy. It's similar to 2019 when he was bothered by an ankle sprain for a month.

It's grinding work, mostly away from his teammates and in the company of trainers, exercise and rehabilitation experts. It's one day at a time, and then do it again the next day.

If he is lucky, he can look out the window and catch a glimpse of his teammates working out.

"I have this belief you can control what you can control," Barkley said Wednesday. "Both those times I was hurt there was nothing I could have done that would have changed. So for me, I'm going to continue to work and rehab and try to control the things that I control. Go out there and play free and go out there, be 26, and be Saquon Barkley, that big kid who loves to play football, plays with a smile on his face, and plays for the team."