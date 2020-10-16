Giants rookie T Thomas learning against some of NFL's best

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Andrew Thomas has faced some of the NFL's top pass rushers in his first five games with the winless New York Giants, and he has quickly learned playing left tackle at this level isn't easy.

The fourth pick overall in the draft, Thomas has been responsible for at least four sacks by Giants opponents as he's faced the likes of Demarcus Ware of the Cowboys, Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn of the Bears and Bud Dupree of the Steelers.

The task will get no easier Sunday when Thomas will likely face No. 2 overall draft pick Chase Young of Washington (1-4) at MetLife Stadium.

"I think I see progression, but there are definitely things that I definitely need to get better at," Thomas said Friday. "Things that I've been working on, just focusing on, because it's every week in the NFL. There are no days off, there are no plays off. I'm just trying to cut down my negative plays as much as possible."

The play that might stand out to many was the strip-sack of quarterback Daniel Jones that Ware had last weekend. It was returned for a touchdown by Cowboys defensive back Anthony Brown.