Giants see progress, can't avoid second 0-5 start in 4 years

ARLINGTON, Texas — Daniel Jones and the New York Giants ended a two-game streak without a touchdown on the first drive in offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's return to the home of the Dallas Cowboys after nearly a decade as their head coach.

The Giants more than doubled their previous season high in points, had a two-touchdown lead in the first half and were up three in the fourth quarter after Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott sustained a gruesome season-ending ankle injury.

Still, New York couldn't escape its second 0-5 start in four seasons, allowing backup Andy Dalton's drive to a game-winning field goal after a couple of nifty touchdowns were called back by penalties in a 37-34 loss Sunday.

"That's all that really matters to us, to be honest with you, is the progress that's being made right now," first-year coach Joe Judge said. "The record will come in time. Obviously we're not happy about losses, that's not what we do. But I've seen a lot of progress on all fronts, in all games."

Evan Engram scored on a 3-yard reverse on the opening possession, Kyler Fackrell returned an interception of Prescott 46 yards for a touchdown and a 14-3 lead and Darius Slayton had eight catches for 128 yards.