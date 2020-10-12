Giants see progress, can't avoid second 0-5 start in 4 years

ARLINGTON, Texas — Daniel Jones and the New York Giants ended a two-game streak without a touchdown on the first drive in offensive coordinator Jason Garrett's return to the home of the Dallas Cowboys after nearly a decade as their head coach.
The Giants more than doubled their previous season high in points, had a two-touchdown lead in the first half and were up three in the fourth quarter after Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott sustained a gruesome season-ending ankle injury.
Still, New York couldn't escape its second 0-5 start in four seasons, allowing backup Andy Dalton's drive to a game-winning field goal after a couple of nifty touchdowns were called back by penalties in a 37-34 loss Sunday.
"That's all that really matters to us, to be honest with you, is the progress that's being made right now," first-year coach Joe Judge said. "The record will come in time. Obviously we're not happy about losses, that's not what we do. But I've seen a lot of progress on all fronts, in all games."
Evan Engram scored on a 3-yard reverse on the opening possession, Kyler Fackrell returned an interception of Prescott 46 yards for a touchdown and a 14-3 lead and Darius Slayton had eight catches for 128 yards.
For a team that came in averaging barely 11 points per game, setting a season high in points before halftime while Jones avoided an interception for the first time will be a slight tonic.
Then there were the mistakes that seem to haunt winless teams, such as Jones' fumble on a sack by DeMarcus Lawrence that was returned 29 yards for a touchdown by Anthony Brown.
Lineman Nick Gates was called for an illegal shift in the second quarter when a fake field goal completely fooled Dallas and holder Riley Dixon popped up to throw a 27-yard scoring pass to Engram, who was all alone. The Giants had to settle for a 50-yard field goal from Graham Gano, one of three from at least that far (the others were 55 and 54).
In the third quarter, Slayton had a 31-yard touchdown pass wiped out on offensive pass interference against Damion Ratley, who ran into Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis a few yards past the line of scrimmage to turn Slayton loose.
"I want to go back and look at it on tape to see exactly how far down field ... to me, on those plays, sometimes it's up to us to execute the right way," Judge said. "I want to make sure I get a good shot of that on film before I make any comments."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!