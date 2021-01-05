Giants show promise in Judge's first season, miss playoffs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants weren't blaming anyone for missing the playoffs in their first season under rookie coach Joe Judge.

After starting 0-5 and winning one of their first eight games in a season overshadowed by a pandemic and games played in near-empty stadiums, the Giants (6-10) were lucky to have a shot at winning the NFC East on Sunday night.

It all came down to the Eagles beating Washington (7-9) in Philadelphia. The Eagles had a shot at helping the Giants until coach Doug Pederson pulled quarterback Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter to give third-stringer Nate Sudfeld some snaps.

Washington won 20-14 to capture the division and end the Giants' hopes for their first playoff berth since 2016.

"I was angry because I know that we had 16 opportunities to make it happen," safety Jabrill Peppers said Monday. "Any time you put your destiny in another man's hands, you know, it simply doesn't bode well for you."

When asked about the game, Judge initially said it was something for the Eagles to talk about. He went on to talk about the season and the sacrifices the players, coaches and their families made. The more he talked, the more he said.