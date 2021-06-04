Giants sign first-rounder Toney to complete class

The New York Giants have completed signing their draft picks, getting first-rounder Kadarius Toney under contract on Friday.

The Giants announced the signing late in the afternoon, hours after the team finished a voluntary workout at the team's headquarters in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York opens a four-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday under second-year coach Joe Judge. The team posted a 6-10 record in finishing second to Washington in the NFC East last season.

The Giants selected Toney at No. 20 overall after swapping first-round picks with Chicago. The Bears took Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at No. 11.

Toney played in 38 games with 13 starts at Florida. He caught 120 passes for 1,490 yards and 12 touchdowns with a long reception of 66 yards. His selection will give third-year quarterback Daniel Jones another big-play option in a receiving group that includes Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and tight end Evan Engram.

The Giants also might be able to use Toney in some gadget plays. He was a high school quarterback in Alabama who can run with the ball and throw an occasional pass. He also can contribute on punt and kickoff returns.