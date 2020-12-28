Giants still have a shot despite 5-10 record and 3-game skid

With a 5-10 record and a three-game losing streak heading into the final weekend of the regular season, it can be said without reservation the New York Giants don't deserve to be in the playoffs.

This is 2020, though, and we are talking about the NFC East, the division that has been held up to ridicule all season.

So yes, the Giants still have a shot at making the playoffs. So do the Washington Football Club (6-9) and the Dallas Cowboys (6-9). The Eagles (4-10-1) are out, although they will have a say in who wins the division

So who goes to the postseason?

Washington has the most direct path to the title. If it beats the Eagles on the road on Sunday night, it wins the division. If it ties, it would need New York to beat Dallas to claim the title. Otherwise, Dallas wins.

The winner of the Cowboys-Giants game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon gets the playoff spot if Washington loses.

Any way you look at it, a team with a losing record is going to make the playoffs.