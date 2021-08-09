Giants take Barkley off physically unable to perform list

"That's just the nature of being out and coming back," he said. "Got some 'Whoa, who's that?' and people shaking my hand, introducing themselves. That's all fun-loving games, like I said, it's fun to be back out there. Those are some of the things you miss."

Some of the guys on defense even quipped about wanting to get their hands on him. Barkley admitted he threw some trash back.

The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018 did not participate in offseason workouts, staying in the Giants' facility to focus on his rehab. He started training camp on the PUP list, but has been on the field watching his teammates.

The Giants had a team blowup at practice last week, and Barkley said he was glad he watched it. He did take part in the team punishment drill after the scuffle, noting he was part of the team and that was a team activity.

Barkley has rushed for 2,344 yards and 17 touchdowns in his first three seasons. He has also caught 149 passes, including six for TDs.

"We're not going to put him in 11-on-11 or 7-on-7 at this point right now, but as we keep building him up," Judge said, "we'll really kind of start to get his body into the volume of practice, the pace of practice of the players out there, more football drills. That'll be something that benefits him going forward."

