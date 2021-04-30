Giants trade 11th pick to Bears, take Florida WR Toney at 20

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Dave Gettleman traded down in the first round for the first time in his long career as a general manager, and the New York Giants found help for quarterback Daniel Jones and came away with draft assets for this year and next.

After dropping nine spots in a surprising trade with Chicago Bears on Thursday night, the Giants drafted Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney with the 20th pick overall and gained three extra picks, including first and fourth-rounders in 2022.

"It was too good an opportunity," the 70-year-old Gettleman said. "It had too much value. And we felt very comfortable with where our board was. We felt comfortable with who who would be there, who would be available in that slot."

The Giants' deal with the Bears came right after Philadelphia and Dallas swapped the 10th and 12th picks. The Eagles took Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, the Alabama wide receiver who many predicted would be taken by New York.

"They made the trade and and we decided to trade back at that point," Gettleman said.

In addition to the first-round picks this year and next, the Giants got a fifth-round pick this year and a fourth-rounder in 2022. Chicago picked Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.