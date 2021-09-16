Ginny Kent

The unexpected challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic changed the focus on how we operated as a city, but it didn't stop our determination to keep moving. Auburn maintained essential services and continued work on Downtown Revitalization projects and kept infrastructure projects on schedule, rebuilding the State Street Bridge and getting the South Street project underway. The American Rescue Plan funding will aid local public health, help the city recoup lost revenue due to the Pandemic, and provide needed funds for infrastructure and the local economy. I look forward to working with city council on the solutions to our pandemic recovery.

I will also work to improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods, so families feel a sense of security and pride in their homes. To help this happen the city has a plan to remove a zombie properties, has established a Nuisance Board for citizen concerns, and is planning a first time buyer incentive for new home owners. In order for these programs to be successful, they must be promoted by a supportive council whose members want what is best for our community. If I am elected, I will help keep these positive changes going.