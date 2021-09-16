Ginny Kent

Municipality: City of Auburn
Office sought: City Council
Political party (or parties): Democratic Party, Working Families
Age: 67
Family information: I'm married to Jim Kent (retired), and we have two grown children. Jessica is on the faculty of Boston University and David is working on doctorate degree at Cornell University in computer science. My family has owned our home in Auburn since 1991.
Professional and previous political experience: I served two terms on the Auburn School Board in the early 2000's. Currently I work as Associate Director of Development for the Cayuga County Community College Foundation. For several years prior, I worked at the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce, and ran the Leadership Cayuga and Grants Information programs. I am a Trustee of Seymour Library, and was a founding member of the Auburn Beautification Commission. I have served on the City of Auburn Comprehensive Planning Committee, Auburn Industrial Development Authority and have participated in several other community-based programs and initiatives.
Education: I am a graduate of Cayuga Community College and Binghamton University. I am a member of Leadership Cayuga Class of 2003
Message to voters: I am running for City Council because I believe Auburn is a thriving community with a rich history and a strong cultural and arts identity, that supports and celebrates our small local businesses. One visible example is downtown Auburn, which has developed into a popular destination for dining and entertainment, and a regional tourism stop. These things happen because our city knows how to leverage community support and private investment to attract state and federal funding to help us grow. I have the skills and experience to continue Auburn's positive momentum.
The unexpected challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic changed the focus on how we operated as a city, but it didn't stop our determination to keep moving. Auburn maintained essential services and continued work on Downtown Revitalization projects and kept infrastructure projects on schedule, rebuilding the State Street Bridge and getting the South Street project underway. The American Rescue Plan funding will aid local public health, help the city recoup lost revenue due to the Pandemic, and provide needed funds for infrastructure and the local economy. I look forward to working with city council on the solutions to our pandemic recovery.
I will also work to improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods, so families feel a sense of security and pride in their homes. To help this happen the city has a plan to remove a zombie properties, has established a Nuisance Board for citizen concerns, and is planning a first time buyer incentive for new home owners. In order for these programs to be successful, they must be promoted by a supportive council whose members want what is best for our community. If I am elected, I will help keep these positive changes going.
Owasco Lake has been considered a beautiful asset and a source of recreation for generations. Perhaps we took our water for granted. Now the quality of the lake as a source of our drinking water, is an urgent matter. I will work to protect our drinking water and to restore the health of Owasco Lake.
I care about keeping our local businesses here, and encouraging new businesses to join us. Responsible fiscal management, maintaining our infrastructure and taking care of our parks and neighborhoods enhances Auburn's appeal as a place to work, shop, live and play.
I ask for your vote on November 2 so that I can ensure Auburn keeps moving in the right direction.