Girard sparks Syracuse comeback against Georgia Tech

Elijah Hughes and Marek Dolezaj each scored 20 to lead Syracuse. Buddy Boeheim added 13 and Bourama Sidibe had 10 rebounds, three steals and six points, including a crucial put-back, before fouling out.

Dolezaj scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half, including 14 in the last seven minutes. He hit six consecutive foul shots to help seal the win.

Moses Wright had a career-high 33 points on 14 of 17 inside-the-paint shooting and added 10 rebounds. Michael Devoe added 11 points. The loss snapped Georgia Tech’s modest two-game winning streak.

“They (Syracuse) didn’t have the same energy in the second half, and it caused us to have turnovers” Wright said. “And it caused Syracuse to have more energy on the offensive end. That shot (Girard) seemed to give them a little bit more confidence.”

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, not given to lavish praise, was proud of his team’s comeback.

“At halftime, this was a very hard game to win. After you lose three in a row it’s even harder. They just went out there and ignored what happened and just played, and it’s a tremendous tribute to those five guys.

This is one of the best second halves we ever played. Anywhere. This was a tremendous win.”

