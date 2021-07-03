Girl power: Female engineers pushing IndyCar teams to wins

The technical nature of open-wheel racing gives IndyCar ample opportunities for women to advance in roles traditionally filled by men. Shepherd took it a step further this season as the first woman to go over the wall when she was tasked with removing the tear off sheets from the aeroscreen on Palou's car during pit stops.

All believe they have earned their spots and are far more than symbols of diversity on their respective teams.

"I think we're here because the team has hired good people for the roles because we're proving that we can be on cars and win," Shepherd said. "I hope what it says about Ganassi is he's not necessarily trying to be inclusive, but he's not trying to be disclusive, either. He's trying to put the right people in the right roles and have the best team possible because he likes winners whether they're male or female."

Shepherd started at KV Racing not long after earning an engineering degree from The College of Wooster and found herself in a team debrief with none other than Vasser, co-owner of the now defunct race team.

"The first time you are like, 'I'm in the room with Jimmy Vasser, this is really cool!' Then you are like 'Shake it off, do your job, it's fine,'" said Shepherd, who at Ganassi was part of Scott Dixon's 2018 championship team and is currently a simulation engineer on Palou's car.