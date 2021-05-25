GM Myers confident Warriors will re-sign Stephen Curry

SAN FRANCISCO — Warriors general manager Bob Myers has little doubt Golden State will sign newly crowned scoring champion Stephen Curry to a contract extension this offseason.

"I don't see any reason not to be optimistic," Myers said Monday, three days after his team's season ended in a play-in game against the Grizzlies. "He seems like he's motivated, we're motivated. I would say pretty confident we'll get something done."

In December, Curry said discussions were underway and that he is "fully committed." The two-time NBA MVP signed a $201 million, five-year contract in July 2017 that initially was the richest ever, until James Harden topped it with a $228 million extension from the Rockets.

"Obviously, we want Steph back in the worst way," coach Steve Kerr said. "There's no reason to think why that won't happen."

The shock of the season's abrupt end hadn't quite sunk in for two-time MVP Curry after Friday's loss at home to the Grizzlies, but he was already looking at what moves might be needed to build the Warriors back into a championship contender — and not just his own situation.