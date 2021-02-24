Golf without Woods? Battered leg brings it closer to reality

Woods was playing a small schedule even when he was younger and healthier. He has never played more than 21 times in a year on the PGA Tour, which stages events in 46 weeks this season.

He also tends to return to the same courses. But when he plays, and there isn't a pandemic, no one needs to study TV ratings to measure his impact. Fans often stand six and seven rows deep behind tees and greens to get a look. No other player attracts that kind of attention. The top 10 in the world combined don't do that.

Woods doesn't move the needle. Woods is the needle.

"It's always great when he plays at a tournament or is out here because it gives that tournament an extra dimension that it usually doesn't," four-time major champion Rory McIlroy said. "We were all sort of heading towards that day that Tiger wasn't going to be a part of the game."

Woods had only one top-10 finish last year, and that was before the pandemic. Even after golf returned, he waited an additional month to get started. He played only seven times since July and never cracked the top 35. He remains one victory short of his 83rd victory, which would set a PGA Tour record, the one most reasonable for him to break. That was before the crash.