Golfers, give thanks! How Winged Foot gifted us the mulligan

According to one of a handful of versions of the story, Mulligan, a Canadian hotel man and part owner of the Biltmore in New York City, arrived in a rush to his regular game, teed it up and, in his words, "hit a ball off the first tee that was long enough but not straight."

Mulligan continued in a newspaper interview that was reprinted in Golf Journal in 1985 :

"I was so provoked with myself that, on impulse, I stooped over and put down another ball. The other three looked at me with considerable puzzlement, and one of them asked, 'What are you doing?' 'I'm taking a correction shot,' I replied. 'What do you call that?' inquired (one of his friends). Thinking fast, I told him that I called it a 'mulligan.'"

Over the years, the story has precipitated its fair share of double takes. There are no fewer than four versions of the origin of the mulligan, not all of which count Mr. Mulligan as the shot's true namesake. Odds are, Mulligan took his first true mulligan at a course in Canada. But it also could've been in New Jersey.

The preponderance of evidence, however, points toward Mr. Mulligan as the inventor, and there is little doubt he was a member at Winged Foot — rendering the yearning for do-overs eminently relatable for this week.