LAS VEGAS — Gonzaga pulled off a March miracle against UCLA in Sweet 16, winning an epic game that featured a furious rally and two 3-pointers in the final 13 seconds.

The Zags celebrated on the floor, with their families in the stands and in the locker room.

Then they turned their attention to a physical UConn team playing like it's capable of winning a national championship.

"It was kind of one of those things like a short memory, because March there's no time to dwell on the past and try to live in that moment too much," Gonzaga's Julian Strawther said Friday. "Tomorrow's already game day. That's what we've got our eyes set on."

The Zags were in this position two years ago in the NCAA Tournament. It didn't go well.

Jalen Suggs had one of the most memorable March Madness moments against UCLA in the 2021 Final Four, hitting a running, buzzer-beating 3-pointer from just inside half-court to send Gonzaga to the national championship game.

Two days later, the Zags got manhandled by Baylor in the title game.

Gonzaga stunned the Bruins again Thursday night, winning 79-76 on Strawther's 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds left — five seconds after Amari Bailey hit a 3 to put the Bruins up by one.

Just like two years ago, another bruising opponent awaits the Zags in Saturday's West Region final against UConn.

"I think we just changed our approach and our mindset, so hopefully be a little bit more prepared for the game tomorrow," Gonzaga's Anton Watson said.

The Huskies have bullied their way through the bracket, winning their first three games by a combined 62 points.

UConn has heft inside in 6-foot-9, 245-pound Adama Sanogo and potent perimeter scorers in Tristan Newton and Jordan Hawkins.

The Huskies turned what was supposed to be one of the NCAA Tournament's best games so far into a Sweet 16 blowout, overwhelming Arkansas for an 88-65 win Thursday night.

An easy win, but the Huskies now have to face a team that's been to the Final Four twice in the previous five tournaments. UConn hasn't been to the Final Four since winning the 2014 national championship.

"Obviously, they hit the mark across the board — player development, the culture, the winning, Final Fours, putting guys in the NBA," UConn coach Dan Hurley said. "They do it with a culture that's widely respected."

East Region

NEW YORK — To get a sense of where Kansas State and Florida Atlantic sit in college basketball's hierarchy, look at their transfers.

The Wildcats have nine players who previously played at other Division I schools, several of whom were productive multi-year starters in mid-major conferences. Most notable among them: Markquis Nowell, the 5-foot-8 point guard who put on the performance of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night in an overtime victory against Michigan State in the Sweet 16.

FAU's transfers — players such as Bryan Greenlee and Vladislav Goldin — arrived at the Boca Raton, Florida, school after compiling thinner resumes at programs in the so-called power conferences. Those moves were more of a leap of faith for both FAU coach Dusty May and the players coming aboard.

"Obviously, I was close to home, so that was a bonus," said Greenlee, a Gainesville, Florida, native who played sparingly in 19 games at Minnesota as a freshman in 2019-20. "But just interacting with the staff and Coach May for the brief time that I did, I just felt like it was the best move for me."

The Conference USA champions from FAU and Kansas State from the powerful Big 12 will be on equal footing with a trip to the Final Four at stake Saturday night. The ninth-seeded Owls (34-3) face the No. 3 seed Wildcats (26-9) at Madison Square Garden in the East Region final.

Kansas State is a testament to the power of the transfer portal in this era of college basketball. First-year coach Jerome Tang had two players on his roster after taking over the Wildcats: Nowell and Ismael Massoud. Both had transferred to Kansas State under former coach Bruce Weber and decided to stick with the new staff.

Tang said Nowell and Massoud were two of his best recruiters, helping him land Keyontae Johnson, who was a starter at Florida before a heart condition nearly ended his career; Desi Sills, who started games in each of his four seasons at Arkansas State; and Tykei Greene, who was a second-team all-America East player at Stony Brook.

"I knew Markquis, I knew who he was," said Johnson, who averages a team-high 17.7 points per game. "I seen his game before. I wanted to play with a guard like him."

Nowell was an all-conference player at Arkansas-Little Rock before transferring to Kansas State after the 2020-21 season.

Former Kansas State assistant Shane Southwell, now an assistant at Northern Illinois, was the connection that got Nowell to Manhattan, Kansas.

Southwell grew up in Harlem, like Nowell. He knew Nowell's father and brother and got to know Markquis when he was still in high school.

"The connection was pretty strong," Southwell said. "Having all the people around him trusting me was very, very important for him. And it was important for me to get it right."

Southwell is convinced Nowell would have popped onto the big stage a few years ago had the pandemic not forced the cancellation of the 2020 NCAA Tournament. Nowell had led Arkansas-Little Rock to a Sun Belt regular-season title.

Building on previous relationships is a crucial piece of portal recruiting everywhere.

Southwell said he tries to keep track of all the players he comes across as high school recruits, often projecting their career paths with an eye toward possibly recruiting them again out of the portal.