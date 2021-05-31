Good company: Helio Castroneves wins Indy 500 for 4th time

After climbing down the fence, Castroneves ran nearly a mile down the frontstretch for a victory lap on foot. He pumped his arms in the air and waved to the ecstatic crowd, his explosion of emotional energy stopped every few feet by a flood of rivals who rushed onto the track to congratulate him.

"I was drawn by the positive energy of everyone. For a long time these people want to see a four-time winner," he said. "I say that because they tell me. Every time we sign the autographs, they are like, 'I've never seen a four-time winner. I want to see it.' That's what probably made me thank all of them because they made this place special."

Almost every member of Team Penske rushed out to meet Castroneves, including former teammate Will Power, who saw the final scoring pylon and had no idea his longtime friend won.

"I was looking up and down 'Who is the 06?'" Power told Castroneves in a victory hug. "You're a legend."

Castroneves spent more than two decades driving for Team Penske and won three Indy 500s with the team. But he was eventually phased over to the sports car program, where he won the IMSA championship last season before Roger Penske shuttered the team and made the business decision to cut Castroneves loose.