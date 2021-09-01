GOP Assembly members seek ban of critical race theory use in schools

Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America's history through the lens of racism. Scholars developed it during the 1970s and 1980s in response to what they viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s. It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation's institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.

"Critical race theory is uniquely un-American," Schmitt said during a news conference introducing the bill. "It is an indoctrination of students that seeks to destroy the core fundamental principle that has been universal for all Americans — the pursuit of the American Dream. CRT sets us back and says that race and the color of our skin is the most important thing and is what defines us and determines our future — nothing could be further from the truth and could not be more un-American. CRT requires students to take part in a course that teaches individuals to discriminate against or receive differential treatment based solely or partially on the individual's race. CRT attacks all of our society, laws, institutions, and all of American existence — CRT is set up to indoctrinate our young students, no matter who you are, what you look like, what you believe, where you come from, what your parents' jobs are — in America you can achieve anything you want."