Gordon to leave Fox Sports booth for daily role at Hendrick

"I cannot put into words what Hendrick Motorsports means to me," Gordon said. "It's my home and the people here are my family. I've never lost my passion for the organization, for our sport, and for the sheer challenge of racing and winning at the highest level."

Gordon was also active in bringing Kyle Larson into the Hendrick organization this year following Larson's almost season-long NASCAR suspension for uttering a racial slur during a virtual race. Larson has been to victory lane in four consecutive Cup races and leads the Cup Series with four points wins. Hendrick drivers have won six consecutive races dating to the May 16 victory at Dover by Alex Bowman, who took over the No. 48 this season following Johnson's move to IndyCar.

"I've always been impressed with his business instincts. On some level, he's been involved in every major decision we've made over the last two decades, and his influence has continued to grow since he stopped driving," Hendrick, who is also CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group, said of Gordon.

As vice chairman and co-owner, Gordon will work daily with the team, focusing on the organization's competition and marketing groups. He will report to Rick Hendrick and work alongside president Marshall Carlson and general manager Jeff Andrews.