Governor seeks to lower jail costs as inmate numbers plunge

ALBANY — As jail populations continue to plummet in the state, New York's governor is proposing to allow counties to opt into regional lockups instead of solely operating their own facility.

The legislation from Gov. Andrew Cuomo is one in a long list of policy proposals included within his state budget proposal, on which lawmakers continue to hold hearings this week.

The governor's office says the legislation will allow counties to lower costs by not maintaining their own separate facility.

Recently released data from the state shows that New York's total jail population plunged by 30% from January 2019 to last month. Most of that decline has come in the past few months, something reform advocates say is tied to the rollout of a state law that eliminates cash bail for the wide majority of misdemeanors and nonviolent crimes.

Savings from jail operations, they said, can be used for other things like mental health services and drug treatment. The bail law, which went into effect at the beginning of the year, spurred a fierce political debate that pitted criminal justice advocates against prosecutors and law enforcement officials.

