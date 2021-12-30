Tags
A potential solution to a dispute between an Auburn bar owner and neighboring residents moved forward at the Monday meeting of the city's zoni…
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
As the Dec. 31 deadline approaches, two villages in the Cayuga County area have decided to "opt out" of parts of New York state's new marijuan…
Bill Moore did not think he would be home again.
Recently recorded Cayuga County real estate transactions:
The winter COVID-19 surge did not slow down over Christmas weekend in Cayuga County.
AUBURN — An Auburn man was given time in state prison after previously admitting to a drug charge and shooting a woman with a BB gun.
Today’s story comes to us from Sharon Bennett, and is about a dear lady, her mom, who turns 100 years old tomorrow! Happy birthday and Merry C…
Meg Goloub became the newest board member of the Finger Lakes Art Council earlier this month. You may have tasted one of her amazing gingerbre…
