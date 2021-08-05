Greek Peak sells Toggenburg to focus on core business

FABIUS — The selling and closing of Toggenburg Mountain ski center will allow the owners of Greek Peak Mountain Resort in Virgil to further focus on improving the Virgil resort, owner John Meier said Wednesday.
The sale of Toggenburg was completed Tuesday to Peter Harris through Harris’s business, SkiCNY.com, according to a news release from SkiCNY.com. Harris also owns Song Mountain in Tully and Labrador Mountain in Truxton.
Meier declined to say how much Toggenburg sold for.
Six properties at 1135 Toggenburg Road in Fabius owned by Togg Mountain LLC had a total full-market value of just over $1 million, according to Onondaga County Real Property Tax Services Office records. A deed was not yet available Wednesday on the Onondaga County Clerk’s website.
Meier said he and his wife Christine, who also owns Greek Peak, have owned Toggenburg since 2015.
The decision to sell came because Meier wanted to fully focus on expanding and improving Greek Peak.
“It’s time for us to pass that along to Peter Harris,” he said.
Money saved from Toggenburg expenditures, which was not profitable, will be used for existing and new projects at Greek Peak such as a lookout wedding venue that will be able to hold 300 to 400 people and provide views of the mountain and Hope Lake, Meier said.
Other investments include creating a site for up to 125 recreational vehicles and creating a new steakhouse inside Hope Lake Lodge.
The steakhouse, Carvers Steakhouse, includes the chef and management from the former John Thomas Steakhouse in Ithaca. The restaurant replaces the former Acorn Grill, Meier said.
Other investments will be in snow-making and snow-grooming equipment along with expanded mountain biking.
“We think that’s going to be a game changer,” Meier said of the investments.
Harris said his decision to buy and close Toggenburg was to help bring more business to Labrador and Song mountains. The three facilities are within 12 miles of one another.
“It’s strictly a business move,” he said.
Harris also said the roughly 300 employees who work at Toggenburg in the winter would be welcome to work at Song and Labrador mountains.
“We’re certainly encouraging everyone that did work at Toggenburg to work at Song and or Lab and we look forward to discussing that as we approach the winter,” he said.
While there isn’t much activity at Song and Labrador during the summer, Harris said a new restaurant, Heuga’s Alpine, has opened at Song Mountain.
Refunds will be given to those who purchased season passes at Toggenburg Mountain for next season, he said.