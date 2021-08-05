Greek Peak sells Toggenburg to focus on core business

FABIUS — The selling and closing of Toggenburg Mountain ski center will allow the owners of Greek Peak Mountain Resort in Virgil to further focus on improving the Virgil resort, owner John Meier said Wednesday.

The sale of Toggenburg was completed Tuesday to Peter Harris through Harris’s business, SkiCNY.com, according to a news release from SkiCNY.com. Harris also owns Song Mountain in Tully and Labrador Mountain in Truxton.

Meier declined to say how much Toggenburg sold for.

Six properties at 1135 Toggenburg Road in Fabius owned by Togg Mountain LLC had a total full-market value of just over $1 million, according to Onondaga County Real Property Tax Services Office records. A deed was not yet available Wednesday on the Onondaga County Clerk’s website.

Meier said he and his wife Christine, who also owns Greek Peak, have owned Toggenburg since 2015.

The decision to sell came because Meier wanted to fully focus on expanding and improving Greek Peak.

“It’s time for us to pass that along to Peter Harris,” he said.