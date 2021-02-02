Gronk, Kelce revolutionized tight end spot in different ways

"I've got nothing but major respect for Travis Kelce," Gronkowski said. "He has helped transform the tight end position. He has helped put the tight end position on the map. Speaking of contract-wise, he has helped the tight end position get paid the way that they deserve to get paid."

Truth is, Gronkowski is the prototype for an era of tight ends that became focal points of offenses. He was a hulking, physical matchup nightmare for defenses in his prime with the Patriots. Gronkowski would punish people as a blocker — and also run through, over and past defenders week after week.

"You don't see that in every single offense," Kelce said. "And what that did for a guy like myself coming into the league was it gave coach Andy Reid an understanding of, OK, we can use the tight end position a certain way if he works at his craft enough to be able to be accountable for his teammates in that regard."

Kelce is exactly that for the Chiefs with 612 catches for 7,881 yards and 48 TDs in eight seasons. But he's a leaner, swifter type of tight end who lines up more like a wide receiver with Patrick Mahomes routinely looking for him to make big plays.

"The way he's able to read coverages and understand what the defense is doing, and how to get himself and others open is what makes him so special," Mahomes said.