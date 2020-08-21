Gronkowski looks like old self with Brady-led Buccaneers

"As time goes on and as the days go on, I feel better about myself being out there. My confidence keeps going up, the game is slowing down," Gronkowski said. "I'm starting to pick up the offense more. ... I have so much more to work on, and so much more to improve on, but I am really glad to be here."

Bucs coach Bruce Arians joked earlier in training camp that the 6-foot-6, 268-pound tight end appeared to be in "New England shape ... not Florida shape."

It takes time for players new to practicing in Tampa to get acclimated to the relentless heat.

"The humidity is definitely a game-changer. ... I would definitely say that I'm adapting," Gronkowski said.

"I knew that was going to be a challenge and I've accepted that challenge. You just laugh about it when you're out there on the field," he added. "You laugh that your shoes are squishing (from sweat) and that you're breathing extra hard. It's a great challenge because it's going to make you better in the long run."

Arians likes what he's seen on the field, going as far as to say this week that the 2020 version of Gronk reminds him of the five-time Pro Bowl selection five or six years ago. That was before a string of injuries and surgeries began to take their toll.