Gurriel chops Blue Jays to win over Phillies in Game 1

In the opener, Cavan Biggio tied the game with an RBI double in the sixth and Jordan Romano (2-1) worked the seventh to earn the win. Bryce Harper homered and McCutchen added an RBI single for Philadelphia. Deolis Guerra (1-3) took the loss.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred was in attendance for the first time since Sahlen Field took its place as the Blue Jays home for the shortened season. He was seen before the game walking in front of the first-base dugout toward the foul-territory bullpens, but did not speak to reporters.

WHITE SOX 5, TIGERS 0: Lucas Giolito matched his career high of 13 strikeouts in seven dominant innings, hot-hitting Tim Anderson stroked his fourth home run of the series, and Chicago beat Detroit to complete their first four-game sweep of the Tigers in 15 years.

Giolito (2-2) allowed three hits and one walk to earn the victory, his fifth in seven career decisions against Detroit, as Chicago completed a 5-2 homestand with its fifth straight win. The right-hander also struck out 13 against Oakland on Aug. 11, 2019.

The White Sox hadn’t swept a four-game set against the Tigers since Sept. 1-4, 2005, the year of their only World Series title since the 1917 season.