Candidate name: Gwen Webber-McLeod
Municipality: Auburn NY in Cayuga County
Office sought: Cayuga County Legislator District 14
Political party (or parties): Democrat
Age: 63
Family information: Tracy McLeod- Husband
Ashley and Travis McLeod - Children
Professional and previous political experience: President/CEO Gwen, Inc. I am a first time political candidate.
Education: BA Psychology SUNY Potsdam
Masters in Management Keuka College. Extensive leadership experience in government, public, private, education and health care businesses .
Message to voters: As a seasoned community leader, entrepreneur, parent, grandparent,good neighbor, and advocate for inclusive government, I believe the combination of my professional experience, demonstrated track record of delivering results in a number of major community initiatives, ability to lead and work effectively with diverse groups makes me the right leader at the right time for Cayuga County Legislator District 14. I have lived in District 14 in Auburn's historic West End for over 30 years with my husband who is Tracy who grew up in Melone Village the "launching pad" for many Cayuga County leaders. My children and grandchildren live in District 14. My mother purchased a home in District 14 and will move here when fully retired. I am deeply invested in District 14.
To ensure the hard working families District 14 thrive and have great quality of life I will focus on:
- Dedicated support for youth, families,senior residents and veterans.
- Protecting our natural resources
- Support for businesses, industries and emerging entrepreneurs
-Effective, efficient government and operations.
Auburn and Cayuga County are making great progress. In order to sustain this momentum we need leaders who have the technical ability to lead county government. We need leaders with courage and will to face challenges. We need leaders who understand the importance of collaboration and strategic partnerships. We need leaders willing to work with colleagues from other parties. We need leaders willing to challenge the status quo to make room for new ideas. We need leaders who believe "none of us, is smarter than all of us valuing diversity as our strength. We need leaders who understand we are creating a future for the bright and brilliant children living throughout Cayuga County. Leaders who recognize it is our shared obligation to leave a strong, healthy, financially viable county so children can pursue their wildest dreams at home. I Gwen Webber-McLeod am this type of leader. Ultimately, I believe District 14 and all Cayuga County residents deserve something I learned many feel they've been missing in recent years....REPRESENTATION! They want to know their County Legislator. They want evidence their County Legislator understands their needs and works on their behalf. They want to be respected and honored as a priority in their community. When elected to the Cayuga County Legislature I will spend every day of my term in office representing the concerns of residents in my district. Why? Because representation really matters. I look forward to your votes beginning with early voting on Octobet 26th thru Election Day on November 5th. To learn more about my campaign visit www.votesforgwen.com.