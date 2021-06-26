Habs brace for biggest test: Defending champion Lightning

MONTREAL — Artturi Lehkonen is keeping his composure after becoming part of the Montreal Canadiens' illustrious history by scoring the franchise's most important goal in nearly three decades.

If the upstart Canadiens' remarkable playoff run has been fueled, in part, by a desire to earn respect, then their journey is not yet complete. The team with the worst record of the NHL's 16 playoff qualifiers now has the daunting task of facing the defending champion Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final, which opens at Tampa Bay on Monday.

"We've got a lot of confidence," Lekhonen said Saturday, two days after his goal at 1:39 of overtime sealed a 3-2 win over Vegas in Game 6 of the semifinals and vaulted Montreal to its first Cup Final appearance since winning its 24th title in 1993.

"I've received a lot of messages after that, but can't get too hyped up about it yet," the 25-year-old checking line forward added. "If you want to be the best, you've got to beat the best."

The Lightning are as good as they come in advancing to the championship round for the third time since 2015, and following a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders in Game 7 of their semifinal series on Friday.