Hall of Fame induction cancellation leaves void at Cooperstown

“In our case, it is people staying in our house,” she said. “So, how do you do that safely? We didn’t want to be in a situation where we are looking at our guests suspiciously or they are looking that way at us.”

Szarpa is also the executive director of the Otsego Land Trust and she said the lack of tourism has an effect on the nonprofit world, too.

“It is everywhere here,” she said. “It’s everyone.”

Brookwood Point, for instance, one of OLT’s showcase properties, would be hosting a party for the Colorado Rockies and Walker this weekend, she said. The site normally makes as much as five figures a year from wedding rentals, and every event brings donations and exposure for the Trust’s mission, but those are mostly canceled. There are also fewer donors during economic downturns generally.

Haney said his bat company’s online business has stayed steady and sales to players have picked up as professional and amateur baseball began again this month. But Main Street sales are a different story, he said.