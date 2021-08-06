Hall of Fame inductions roster is something to marvel at

Nowadays, students write such projects about Manning, the five-time NFL MVP and two-time Super Bowl winner. And about Calvin Johnson, the prolific wideout for the Lions who played only nine seasons but was so impressive he is joining Jim Brown and Gale Sayers as Pro Football Hall of Famers inducted at 35 years old or younger.

"That's football royalty, man," Johnson said. "When you hear those guys' names, you're just like, 'Wow.'"

This is a "Wow Weekend" in Canton. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 enshrinements of that year's class and a special centennial class were postponed to now. Combined with the 2021 group, 28 men are going into the hall.

There are so many inductees on Saturday and Sunday nights that the hall has limited speeches to eight minutes or less. Manning, well known for his verbosity, promises he will be under that maximum.

"So, they're saying there's like a blinking light at six minutes," Manning said, "maybe a little bell going off at seven minutes, and then at eight minutes, they say that someone's going to come up and lead the applause to end the speech. I look forward to seeing them come up and lead the applause while Alan Faneca is still speaking. Good luck getting him off the stage. Or anybody that's an offensive linemen is probably tough to pull."