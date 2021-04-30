Hall of Famer Alomar fired by MLB over sexual misconduct

Alomar said on Twitter that he was "disappointed, surprised, and upset" by MLB's decision.

"With the current social climate, I understand why Major League Baseball has taken the position they have," he wrote. "My hope is that this allegation can be heard in a venue that will allow me to address the accusation directly. I will continue to spend my time helping kids pursue their baseball dreams. I will not be making any further comment at this time."

Banks said her client has no plans to sue Alomar or take additional action.

"She has not exposed Mr. Alomar's behavior for notoriety or for money and looks forward to moving on with her life," Banks said. "She simply wants to ensure that Mr. Alomar is held accountable for his wrongdoing and hopes her actions can help Major League Baseball create a safer workplace for its employees."

Jane Forbes Clark, the Hall of Fame's chairman, said the Hall was "shocked and saddened" by Alomar's actions, but said his plaque will remain on display. Alomar was inducted in 2011.

"His enshrinement reflects his eligibility and the perspective of the BBWAA voters at that time," she said in a statement.