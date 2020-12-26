Handball tourney sets new name, flag for Russia; anthem TBD

BASEL, Switzerland — Replacements for Russia's name and flag are in place for a handball world championship in Egypt, but the national anthem still needs a backup.

The International Handball Federation announced that it has set conditions under which a Russian team can participate in next month's tournament, conforming to the Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling in a landmark doping case.

The court ruled that Russia will not be able to use its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics or at any world championships for the next two years.

At the IHF men's world championship scheduled to start Jan. 13, Russia can compete under the name Russian Handball Federation Team. The acronym RHF will replace the normal International Olympic Committee country code.

An unresolved issue is what to use as a replacement for the anthem. The IHF is awaiting an update from the IOC.

"National anthem: The IOC is liaising with the Russian Olympic Committee to find a consistent approach," the IHF said Friday. "In case no consistent approach is found until the beginning of the 2021 men's world championship, the IHF anthem will be played."

The flag will be the logo of the Russian Handball Federation "without text," the IHF said.