Hank Aaron, baseball's one-time home run king, dies at 86

"The former Home Run King wasn't handed his throne," Bush said. "He grew up poor and faced racism as he worked to become one of the greatest baseball players of all time. Hank never let the hatred he faced consume him."

On April 8, 1974, before a sellout crowd at Atlanta Stadium and a national television audience, Aaron broke Ruth's home run record with No. 715 off Al Downing of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But Aaron's journey to that memorable homer was hardly triumphant.

He was the target of extensive hate mail as he closed in on Ruth's cherished record of 714 __ much of it sparked by the fact that Ruth was white, Aaron was Black.

Aaron was shadowed constantly by bodyguards and forced to distance himself from teammates. He kept all those hateful letters, a bitter reminder of the abuse he endured and never forgot.

"This is just the way things are for Black people in America," he once said. "It's something you battle all of your life."

Aaron spent 21 of his 23 seasons with the Braves — first in Milwaukee, then in Atlanta after the franchise moved to the South in 1966. He finished his career in Milwaukee, traded to the Brewers after the 1974 season when he refused to take a front-office job that would have required a big pay cut.