Hanna PRINT ONLY

Richard Hanna, who was successful as a builder and later served three terms in Congress, died Sunday. He was 69.
Hanna died after a "private and courageous battle with cancer," according to a statement from his family. He is survived by his wife, Kim, and their two children.
Hanna grew up in the Mohawk Valley — he was born in Utica and graduated from Whitesboro High School — and helped care for his mother and four sisters after his father's sudden death. He earned an economics and political science degree at Reed College, then returned to his native upstate New York.
He launched Hanna Construction, a company that went from a small operation to one that was involved in several large-scale commercial projects. The company had as many as 450 employees.
After building a successful construction company, Hanna entered politics. He ran for Congress in 2008, but lost to then-U.S. Rep. Michael Arcuri. Hanna ran again in 2010, this time defeating Arcuri to represent portions of central New York, including all of Auburn and the southern part of Cayuga County, in Congress.
As a member of Congress, Hanna — a Republican — was an independent thinker. He was known for expressing his point of view, even if it that wasn't in line with the GOP.
"I want to be part of a group of people that thinks seriously about solutions and not just talking points that really don't have a whole lot of substance," Hanna said after winning the 2010 election.
Hanna was fiscally conservative and socially liberal. He was one of a small number of Republicans who supported abortion rights. He advocated for LGBT rights. He also supported women's rights and the Equal Rights Amendment.
His legislative successes include a bill allowing a U.S. flag to be presented on behalf of federal civilian employees who die while on duty and another measure that led to the minting of commemorative coins celebrating the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
After serving three terms in Congress, Hanna didn't run for reelection in 2016. He remained interested in politics. He supported Hillary Clinton, a Democrat, over Republican Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election. In 2018, he endorsed Democratic candidate Anthony Brindisi over GOP incumbent Claudia Tenney.
What he was most proud of, though, was becoming a family man. He didn't marry his wife, Kim, until later in life. He had two children — a son, Emerson, and a daughter, Grace. He often told reporters that being a father was his greatest achievement.
In their statement, his family said he stood for "tolerance, personal freedom and equal rights for all."
"Richard was honorable, he led by example and always stood for what he believed was right," they said. "His passing leaves an enormous hole in the hearts of those who loved him."
