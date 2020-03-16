Hanna PRINT ONLY

Richard Hanna, who was successful as a builder and later served three terms in Congress, died Sunday. He was 69.

Hanna died after a "private and courageous battle with cancer," according to a statement from his family. He is survived by his wife, Kim, and their two children.

Hanna grew up in the Mohawk Valley — he was born in Utica and graduated from Whitesboro High School — and helped care for his mother and four sisters after his father's sudden death. He earned an economics and political science degree at Reed College, then returned to his native upstate New York.

He launched Hanna Construction, a company that went from a small operation to one that was involved in several large-scale commercial projects. The company had as many as 450 employees.

After building a successful construction company, Hanna entered politics. He ran for Congress in 2008, but lost to then-U.S. Rep. Michael Arcuri. Hanna ran again in 2010, this time defeating Arcuri to represent portions of central New York, including all of Auburn and the southern part of Cayuga County, in Congress.

As a member of Congress, Hanna — a Republican — was an independent thinker. He was known for expressing his point of view, even if it that wasn't in line with the GOP.

