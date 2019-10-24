Candidate name: Hans Pecher
Municipality: Cayuga County
Office sought: District 8 Legislator
Political party (or parties): Conservative and Republican
Age: 76
Family information: Single
Professional and previous political experience: Previous Legislator District 8, Genoa Town Supervisor , Genoa Historian
Life long Farmer, Volunteer Fireman
Education: King Ferry High School Graduate with Honor
Message to voters: Cayuga County Government has been in turmoil for the last four years.
Two County Administrators were fired, the long serving County Attorney quit in disgust and two Democrat Legislators left their party and returned the balance of power to the Republicans.
The Emergency Management Office has not been fully staffed for many months.
The legislature created a new and unnecessary Department of Public works and a new position of Department head. Soon after the Department Head fired the second in command and then resigned . It reads like a script for a soap opera.
Our tax dollars have been spent recklessly, A quarter million dollars to the departing Administrators and 75,000 Dollars to pay for a study to learn how Cayuga County Government should function. And of course a 100,000 dollar salary for the unnecessary head of Public works.
My opponent has been part of the problem by supporting many of these items. In his campaign literature he takes credit for programs and things that were already in place when he took office.
My priorities will be the people and infrastructure of District 8. To ensure that our people get all the services they deserve and are paying for. That our County roads are maintained and serviced to a higher degree then currently.
My many years of service as town supervisor county legislator and volunteer fireman give me the experience to again be an effective legislator.