Harden sees title chance, says he'll sacrifice shots for it

Harden praised the Rockets for working with him to get him to his favored destination and said he regretted his comments that he said were out of character for him.

"But the ultimate goal was to get somewhere where I can compete and here I am in Brooklyn," he added.

Harden said as he evaluated the Rockets after their loss to the Lakers in the second round of the playoffs, he determined they weren't good enough to beat the NBA's best teams. General manager Daryl Morey and coach Mike D'Antoni weren't going to return and Harden didn't believe in the roster left behind.

D'Antoni ended up joining Steve Nash's staff in Brooklyn and will help mold an offense that now features three of the NBA's top scorers.

Harden, like Durant and Irving, will have to give up some of the offensive opportunities he's had before.

"There's still plenty of shots to go around, there's still plenty of opportunities to make plays to go around, but it's not going to be in the same format that it was before where they were largely the No. 1 focal point," Nash said.

"It's going to be much more spread between the three of them and they also have to make their other teammates better."