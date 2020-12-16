Harden won't address reports he wants out of Houston

The exchange was a curious one, especially considering Harden appears to be in worse physical condition than he was during Houston's last playoff game. Social media went wild with jokes about his apparent weight gain after he was seen in uniform Tuesday night for the first time in months.

Speculation about Harden's future has put a cloud over the Rockets since they reported for camp and new coach Stephen Silas seems to have grown weary of answering the same questions about his star.

Harden brushed off the suggestion that the trade rumors could be a distraction for the team.

"Since I've been here there's nothing that's being said about it. ... I'm just preparing for the season so that's all that matters," he said.

Harden was traded to the Rockets from Oklahoma City in 2012 in a deal orchestrated by former general manager Daryl Morey. Now that Morey is gone to the 76ers, Harden was asked about his relationship with new GM Rafael Stone.

His answer didn't sound encouraging for those hoping to see Harden stick around.

"We haven't had a conversation," he said.

As for Silas, the coach said he doesn't have a clearer idea of what Harden wants now that he's back with the team.